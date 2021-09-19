Mathjax not working

#1

hi,
I have the following mathjax script to display mathjax/latex equation:
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/3.2.0/es5/latest.min.js
but it is not working anymore(the equation does not show anymore) and the all blog post tab shows a spinning around icon because there is forever transfer of between blogger and the cdnjs.cloudflare site.
I tried using another mathjax script
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/3.2.0/es5/startup.min.js
now the spinning icon is not there but still the equation does not show

does anybody know how to solve this problem?

thank you

#2

I think you’ll need to show us the code that uses these scripts. A link to the scripts themselves doesn’t tell us much.

Have you checked the console to see what if any errors are being reported?

#3

the equation mathjax/latex iss below:

Formula: \[F_{r}= \frac{1}{2\pi RC}\]

the following is blog url:

the following shows screenshot:

the image shows the spinning of icon near webpage title
eventually, firefox takes large amount of memory and then the PC hangs…and i had to shut the browser

any help is appreciated, thanks