Mathjax not working

hi,

I have the following mathjax script to display mathjax/latex equation:

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/3.2.0/es5/latest.min.js

but it is not working anymore(the equation does not show anymore) and the all blog post tab shows a spinning around icon because there is forever transfer of between blogger and the cdnjs.cloudflare site.

I tried using another mathjax script

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/3.2.0/es5/startup.min.js

now the spinning icon is not there but still the equation does not show

does anybody know how to solve this problem?

thank you