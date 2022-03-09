function RandNum(min, max){
return Math.floor(Math.random() * (min - max) )
}
Lucky = RandNum(1, 6)
console.log(Lucky)
In console, it goes in negatives from -1 to -5, why?
Because min-max is -5 and Math.floor rounds to the nearest integer less than the real number.
If you need positive numbers, reverse your formula to (max - min)
If you are using ES6, you can shorten the code to:
function RandNum(min, max){
return ~~(Math.random() * (max - min) )
}
A very good example why shorten a code is often not a good solution in case of readable code
I must agree, that hacks such as ~~ are far less preferable to using techniques such as Math.floor() which almost everyone can understand at a glance.
We are not desperate for the few extra characters afforded to us by ~~. Our keyboards and fingers can take the strain
I’m in agreement here with the use of obfuscation — there’s irony in that word I am sure.
That said it’s good to know about these things. The
~~ is a double bit wise not operation.
Some links that maybe useful
As I say I am with the others on this. Would have jumped on it some years ago, but would favour readability now
edit: I believe what you are looking for is this
function RandNum(min, max){
return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min + 1) + min)
}
Now how readable is that
Too advance for me, but I will get there in a decade or maybe 3
and also, why does it go in negatives when doing my form? can you explain?
This is simple mathematic.
Min is lower then max. So min - max is a negativ number, if you multiply a positiv random number with a negativ number the result is negative.