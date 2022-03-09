function RandNum(min, max){
return Math.floor(Math.random() * (min - max) )
}
Lucky = RandNum(1, 6)
console.log(Lucky)
In console, it goes in negatives from -1 to -5, why?
function RandNum(min, max){
return Math.floor(Math.random() * (min - max) )
}
Lucky = RandNum(1, 6)
console.log(Lucky)
In console, it goes in negatives from -1 to -5, why?
Because min-max is -5 and Math.floor rounds to the nearest integer less than the real number.
If you need positive numbers, reverse your formula to (max - min)
If you are using ES6, you can shorten the code to:
function RandNum(min, max){
return ~~(Math.random() * (max - min) )
}
A very good example why shorten a code is often not a good solution in case of readable code