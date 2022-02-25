Math is undefined

function getRandomNum(min, max){
return Math.floor(math.random() * (max - min + 1) + min)
}
var randnum;
randnum = getRandomNum(1, 6);
console.log(randnum)
I defined it using randnum but doesn’t work.
Inside of the function you have one use of Math and one use of math. They both need to be Math instead.
