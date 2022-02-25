Math is undefined

JavaScript
#1 
function getRandomNum(min, max){
   return Math.floor(math.random() * (max - min + 1) + min)

}
var randnum;




randnum = getRandomNum(1, 6);
console.log(randnum)

I defined it using randnum but doesn’t work.

#2

Inside of the function you have one use of Math and one use of math. They both need to be Math instead.

#3

thank you