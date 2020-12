As we have now array values and mathematical calculation, how to bring values into input cell like:

3*5 = 15

1+4 = 5

Result:

Array ( [min] => 1 [max] => 5 [cal] => Array ( [0] => + [1] => * ) )

Should be used JavaScript due to this response math_val? I have added onFocus=“mathcalculation()” which can be used for JavaScript.

HTML: