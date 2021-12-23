matchMedia to enable/disable script on viewport resize

I want to run a script dependant on the width of the viewport. I would like this to happen not just on page load but also if the browser is resized and the specified width is less/greater than.

Here’s an example of what I have: https://codepen.io/moy/pen/jOGGBwe

Ignore the UI for now …that’s a ‘work in progress’ and there are problems with it (another post coming soon, I’m sure)!

A min-width is used so when the viewport crosses that value, the code should run or stop running. In the example, if you load the page above/below the threshold. The desired result is achieved. However, if I load the page and shrink the viewport below 1080px wide, the script still runs - until I refresh the page.

If I load the page below 1080px, the script doesn’t load and when resizing the viewport to a value greater than the threshold, it kicks it. But again reducing the width doesn’t stop it running.

So I feel like I need an else maybe to prevent the script from running but I haven’t been able to get that to work. Or maybe the script needs a ‘name’ and only that is within the if/else statements to disable/able…

I’m well out of my comfort zone here so any advice will be greatly appreciated!

Isolated JS:

// Create a condition that targets viewports at least 1080px wide
const mediaQuery = window.matchMedia('(min-width: 1080px)')

function viewportChange(e) {
  // Check if the media query is true
  if (e.matches) {

$(document).ready(function() {

  var num_children = $('.split-loop__left').children().length;
  var child_height = $('.split-loop__right').height() / num_children;
  var half_way = num_children * child_height / 2;
  $(window).scrollTop(half_way);

  function crisscross() {
      
      var parent = $(".split-loop");//.first();
      var clone = $(parent).clone();
      
      var leftSide = $(clone).find('.split-loop__left');
      var rightSide = $(clone).find('.split-loop__right');

      if (window.scrollY > half_way ) {
          //We are scrolling up
          $(window).scrollTop(half_way - child_height);
          
          var firstLeft = $(leftSide).children().first();
          var lastRight = $(rightSide).children().last();
          
          lastRight.appendTo(leftSide);
          firstLeft.prependTo(rightSide);

      } else if (window.scrollY < half_way - child_height) {

          var lastLeft = $(leftSide).children().last();
          var firstRight = $(rightSide).children().first();
          
          $(window).scrollTop(half_way);
          lastLeft.appendTo(rightSide);
          firstRight.prependTo(leftSide);
      }

      $(leftSide).css('bottom', '-' + window.scrollY + 'px');
      $(rightSide).css('bottom', '-' + window.scrollY + 'px');

      $(parent).replaceWith(clone);        
  }
  
  $(window).scroll(crisscross);

});
}
}

// Register event listener
mediaQuery.addListener(viewportChange)

// Initial check
viewportChange(mediaQuery)