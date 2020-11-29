Matching elements in multidimensional array

JavaScript
#1

I have a multidimensional array like this:
let arr = [ ["test1",7] , ["test1", 5] , ["test2",3] ]

I want to end up with only the second element of the array matching a string, like “test1”, so i.e.
finalArr becomes: [7 , 5]

I tried this:

let arr =  [["test1",7],["test1", 5],["test2",3]]
let search = "test1"
let finalArr = aa.filter(a => a[0] == search )

but with this I get all the elements of the array that match.
finalArr is: [ ["test1",7] , ["test1",5] ]

How would you do this with .map, .filter, find, => and so on? (I can do with loop…)

#2

You were on the right track. Here are two approaches that spring to mind

Filter and Map

const map = [ ['test1',7] , ['test1', 5] , ['test2', 3], ['test2', 4] ]

function getValues (arr, keyName) {

  return arr
    .filter(([key, value]) => key === keyName )
    .map(([key, value]) => value)
}

console.log(getValues(map, 'test1')) // [7, 5]

Reduce

function getValues2 (arr, keyName) {

  return arr.reduce((arr, [key, value]) => 
    (key === keyName) ? [...arr, value] : arr, [] 
  )
}

console.log(getValues2(map, 'test2')) // [3, 4]
#3

Thank you, that’s what I needed.
Could you explain a bit the reduce part, please:
[…arr, value] : arr