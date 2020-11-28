Matching elements in multidimensional array

I have a multidimensional array like this:
let arr = [ ["test1",7] , ["test1", 5] , ["test2",3] ]
I want to end up with only the second element of the array matching a string, like “test1”, so i.e.
finalArr becomes: [7 , 5]
I tried this:
let arr = [["test1",7],["test1", 5],["test2",3]]
let search = "test1"
let finalArr = aa.filter(a => a[0] == search )
but with this I get all the elements of the array that match.
finalArr is:
[ ["test1",7] , ["test1",5] ]
How would you do this with .map, .filter, find, => and so on? (I can do with loop…)