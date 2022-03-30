Matching an array element to its count in the array?

I have an containing image urls, as well as the height/width (and other details), I need to add them like the markup below, so I need to match the order that’s in the array.
The controls the main so the order has to mate up.
For example, the first image needs to be option=“0”
<amp-carousel id="carousel" width="400" height="300" layout="responsive" type="slides" on="slideChange:
carouselSelector.toggle(index=event.index, value=true),
carouselPreview.goToSlide(index=event.index)
" lightbox>
<amp-img src="https://unsplash.it/400/300?image=10" width="400" height="300" layout="responsive" alt="a sample image"></amp-img>
<amp-img src="https://unsplash.it/400/300?image=11" width="400" height="300" layout="responsive" alt="a sample image"></amp-img>
<amp-img src="https://unsplash.it/400/300?image=12" width="400" height="300" layout="responsive" alt="a sample image"></amp-img>
<amp-img src="https://unsplash.it/400/300?image=13" width="400" height="300" layout="responsive" alt="a sample image"></amp-img>
</amp-carousel>
<amp-carousel id="carouselPreview" class="carousel-preview" height="72" layout="fixed-height" type="carousel">
<amp-img option="0" selected src="https://unsplash.it/60/40?image=10" width="60" height="40" alt="a sample image"></amp-img>
<amp-img option="1" src="https://unsplash.it/60/40?image=11" width="60" height="40" alt="a sample image"></amp-img>
<amp-img option="2" src="https://unsplash.it/60/40?image=12" width="60" height="40" alt="a sample image"></amp-img>
<amp-img option="3" src="https://unsplash.it/60/40?image=13" width="60" height="40" alt="a sample image"></amp-img>
</amp-carousel>
</amp-selector>
What exactly does this mean? Where does the array come from? What does this array look like?
Ooops, sorry. The array contains: the url of the image, the width/height, as well as that of various sizes.
