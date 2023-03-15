Master to Detail ToDo review

Back in 2021 I had one thread and this thread about navigation and what I have learned is called “master - detail”.

I got several good inputs through the years in this journey. Most of them is implemented now in this rough draw. This is basically the same design (or lack of) as before.

task3.go4webdev.org goTask2 ToDo as simple as possible, but not simpler...

To achieve my goals I have worked with three ways to populate the site. Direct from server (SSR). Partly SSR and rest built by Javascript and finally I discovered a way (SSR into innerHTML) that reduce flickering.

Again I should appreciate some inputs regarding every piece of this. From UX to coding. Do not hold back. I am still learning.

TIA!