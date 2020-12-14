Master slider and thumbs

PHP
#1

I try to fix an issue but could not manage. It is an error with the element {{thumb}} and special signs {{…}}: Failed to load resource: the server responded with a status of 404. What is wrong with the code as it should be without an error. As I understand I have put {literal} in the correct way. It is strange they use characters reserved for a server-side programming.

When I set Flickr API and connect image to the gallery, it will be an error with the thumb images:

{literal}
<img src="style/blank.gif" data-src="{{image}}" alt="{{title}}"/>
<img class="ms-thumb" src="{{thumb}}" alt="{{title}}"/>
{/literal}

{literal}
{{title}}<br />
{{description}}<br />
by:{{owner-name}} <br />
{/literal}
#2

Is this PHP? Do you have any way to see what values are being substituted for all the tokens surrounded by {{ marks? If you right-click in the browser and view source, does that give any idea of why the 404 is happening?

#3

I have checked an error 404. It shows up

https://www.example.com/%7B%7Bthumb%7D%7D:1

HTML translation: https://www.example.com/{{thumb}}:1

#4

That suggests that whatever is supposed to substitute the actual parameter names (those in the {{ and }}) is not doing so.