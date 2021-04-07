Marking up side notes

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: MDN makes it sound like it is reserved more for things like footnotes and legalese.

MDN said it…"represents side-comments and small print, like copyright and legal text "

Nothing mentioned about being reserved for those examples only.

If you haven’t done so yet, look at the code examples and description of the small element at W3C

Ask yourself these questions about the text your considering for the small tag.

Is it a side comment that will be suitable in small print ? Is it a short run of text (presumably one line or less) ?

If you satisfy those questions you may proceed with the small tag.

If you find yourself wanting to increase the font size of the small tag your should probably be using a span instead.

The small element represents side comments such as small print.