Marking up side notes

MDN said it…"represents side-comments and small print, like copyright and legal text "
Nothing mentioned about being reserved for those examples only.
If you haven’t done so yet, look at the code examples and description of the small element at W3C
Ask yourself these questions about the text your considering for the small tag.
- Is it a side comment that will be suitable in small print ?
- Is it a short run of text (presumably one line or less) ?
If you satisfy those questions you may proceed with the small tag.
If you find yourself wanting to increase the font size of the small tag your should probably be using a span instead.
The
small element represents side comments such as small print.
The
small element should not be used for extended spans of text, such as multiple paragraphs, lists, or sections of text. It is only intended for short runs of text. The text of a page listing terms of use, for instance, would not be a suitable candidate for the
small element: in such a case, the text is not a side comment, it is the main content of the page.