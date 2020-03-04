Mark datetime as specified time zone

#1

Basically i’ll get DateTime and its ZoneId. I need to convert that to UTC and then finally to EST. How can i mark my received DateTime per the ZoneId i’ll receive. I might get ZoneId as EST/CST/PST etc. At the end this will be used inside BOOMI.

Following question lists zone ids so it is easy for me to create a cross reference table between the received zone id and the javascript zone id.

I know about datetime conversions but can’t wrap my head around marking the DateTime received as the zone id i received.

#2

Usually date values in databases are stored as UTC Zulu Time (GMT +0) or at least configured to always store in one specific timezone. The value itself is a timestamp in milliseconds.
Then depending on back-end solution you parse this date and send it to front-end.

You have to decide where you are formatting/converting the date value.
The back-end server location can differ based on cloud data center therefore you cannot use local time.

Usually the date conversion happens in front-end.
There is a great library which has great manipulation methods for date: https://momentjs.com/

And with timezones:
https://momentjs.com/timezone/

The key in these solutions are consistency in the date format you are passing around your solution:

  1. save the date value in database always in one format
  2. parse the date in back-end in the same format
  3. send the value to front-end in the same format
  4. consistently convert your date to any timezone you need

MomentJS parser function has 2 main inputs:

  1. the date value
  2. the input format

If the input format is not provided then it will try to guess the format and give a warning in console (e.g. 02/01/2020 - is it 2nd of January or 1st of February?)

When you parse your date with consistent input format then you won’t have problems with converting to any format/timezone.

#3

Unfortunately, i’ll be receiving a date in the middle ware (from external source) which will be per the timezone of the originating request. Per the request, i know the time zone. The format will be yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss.

I need to convert this to UTC time per the zone id i received.

I don’t have any control on the DB etc. I am strictly working in the middle ware.

#4

That doesnt specify a time zone. :stuck_out_tongue:
What I think the OP is trying to do, and that I can’t find an answer to in Moment’s documentation, @andris.vilde , is how to go from Abbreviation to Offset. At that point, he’s got everything he needs (as the ISO-8601 string for his time is then input.replace(" ","T")+offset