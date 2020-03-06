Mark datetime as specified time zone

Usually date values in databases are stored as UTC Zulu Time (GMT +0) or at least configured to always store in one specific timezone. The value itself is a timestamp in milliseconds.

Then depending on back-end solution you parse this date and send it to front-end.

You have to decide where you are formatting/converting the date value.

The back-end server location can differ based on cloud data center therefore you cannot use local time.

Usually the date conversion happens in front-end.

There is a great library which has great manipulation methods for date: https://momentjs.com/

And with timezones:

https://momentjs.com/timezone/

The key in these solutions are consistency in the date format you are passing around your solution:

save the date value in database always in one format parse the date in back-end in the same format send the value to front-end in the same format consistently convert your date to any timezone you need

MomentJS parser function has 2 main inputs:

the date value the input format

If the input format is not provided then it will try to guess the format and give a warning in console (e.g. 02/01/2020 - is it 2nd of January or 1st of February?)

When you parse your date with consistent input format then you won’t have problems with converting to any format/timezone.