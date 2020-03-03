Mark datetime as specified time zone

Basically i’ll get DateTime and its ZoneId. I need to convert that to UTC and then finally to EST. How can i mark my received DateTime per the ZoneId i’ll receive. I might get ZoneId as EST/CST/PST etc. At the end this will be used inside BOOMI.

Following question lists zone ids so it is easy for me to create a cross reference table between the received zone id and the javascript zone id.

stackoverflow.com How to get list of all timezones in javascript

I know about datetime conversions but can’t wrap my head around marking the DateTime received as the zone id i received.