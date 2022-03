Hello, I’m up to the part in setting up MySQL Workbench to work with Mariadb as outlined in the book Novice to Ninja, but are there some incompatibility issues with the current versions of these apps (I’m using Mariadb 10.7.3 and Workbench 8.0)? Workbench connects just fine to Mariadb, but pops up with an incompatibility error and from the main screen there doesn’t appear to be a SCHEMAS section in the left side panel and I’m totally stuck. Thanks for any help!