Margin span elements

The margin-top on the inline-block element increases the height of the line and as the text is on the baseline then it moves down with the extra space you created with the margin.

You could set the second span to vertical-align at the top if that’s what you wanted.

.review-rating { font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 20px; vertical-align:top; }

Without seeing the actual image and display you require it’s hard to give a definite answer but hopefully the vertical-align:top will solve the problem

Also please avoid using decimal points in pixels (unless it is for some weird rounding purpose).

width: 15.93px ;

Most browsers will round that up to 16px but historically they all did different things.

Just use whole pixels unless you have a good reason and proof that doing otherwise gets you the result you want.