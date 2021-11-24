Margin span elements

Hey guys. I have a div with two span elements as a children of a div. I want to margin-top first span,but when i do,both of them move. Here is my code.
<div class="reviews">
<span class="review-icon"></span>
<span class="review-rating"><b class="bold">4.6</b> Rating <b class="bold-1">72</b> Reviews</span>
</div>
And CSS
.review-icon {
background-image: url(/img/reviews-io\ 1.png);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
display: inline-block;
width: 15.93px;
height: 16px;
margin-top: 20px;
}
.review-rating {
font-size: 0.75rem;
line-height: 20px;
}