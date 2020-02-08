Margin on NAV

#1

Hello so I have a property Site

.elementor-widget:not(:last-child) { margin-bottom: 20px; }

in my header but for some reason when I got another page like MOBILE the content is shifting up
but it has the same property for both pages.

21%20PM
Screen Shot 2019-11-08 at 2.08.21 PM.png2543×753 394 KB
29%20PM
Screen Shot 2019-11-08 at 2.08.29 PM.png2559×1272 905 KB

#2

Hi, When I disable position:fixed on your header I see that the working page has an extra div in it.

<div class="elementor-divider">
			<span class="elementor-divider-separator"></span>
		</div>

divider
divider.jpg1600×725 386 KB

The mobile page looks like it is missing that.

Double check your html.

1 Like
#3

