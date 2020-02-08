Margin on NAV

Hello so I have a property Site
.elementor-widget:not(:last-child) { margin-bottom: 20px; }
in my header but for some reason when I got another page like MOBILE the content is shifting up
but it has the same property for both pages.
Hi, When I disable position:fixed on your header I see that the working page has an extra div in it.
<div class="elementor-divider">
<span class="elementor-divider-separator"></span>
</div>
The mobile page looks like it is missing that.
Double check your html.
