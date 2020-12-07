Margin-bottom wont work, need to create spacing between words/footer links

niadaniels40: niadaniels40: why tf wouldnt it work how i normally do it. .fitem or even margin bottom 3px, 5px whatever. why?

The problem is that .fitem is the class on your anchors. Anchors are inline elements by default. Inline elements (other than inline-block) are not capable of taking vertical margins.

Simply apply your margins to the li as Paul has shown or change your anchor to a block.

.fitem { display:block; margin:10px 0; }

You just need to apply yourself to a little bit more learning about CSS and how it works.

One more thing, remove the float from .footer-inner , there is no need to float it when flexbox gives you plenty of layout methods