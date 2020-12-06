Margin-bottom wont work, need to create spacing between words/footer links

HTML & CSS
#1

fitem margin bottom: whatever value i put it will not work I simply want to space them out vertically a bit. words are too close.
my codepen:https://codepen.io/lilliongoddess/pen/ExgKGmX

trying to copy https://www.nrdc.org/ footer.

#2

Did you mean you wanted a bottom margin on the list elements in the footer?

i.e.

ul.list li{margin-bottom:.7rem}

I’m sure you must mean something else as that is too obvious and I think I have misunderstood :slight_smile: