Margin auto doesn't align in horizontal center

Hi, This is the live link.
.prevnext {
border: 2px solid navy;
/*margin: auto;*/
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
}
.prevnext a {
display: block;
color: #E22658;
text-transform: uppercase;
text-align: center;
font-size: 1rem;
font-weight: bold;
border: 2px solid #E22658;
border-radius: 20px;
max-width: 200px;
padding: 10px 20px;
text-decoration: none;
border-bottom: 4px solid #E22658;
}
I fail to position this in horizontal center →
When I activate
margin: auto then it starts to chip in those two anchor texts.
Where I am faltering?
Is this any conflict of CSS or certain gap in my understanding?