Margin auto doesn't align in horizontal center

Hi, This is the live link.

.prevnext { border: 2px solid navy; /*margin: auto;*/ display: flex; justify-content: space-between; } .prevnext a { display: block; color: #E22658; text-transform: uppercase; text-align: center; font-size: 1rem; font-weight: bold; border: 2px solid #E22658; border-radius: 20px; max-width: 200px; padding: 10px 20px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 4px solid #E22658; }

I fail to position this in horizontal center →



When I activate margin: auto then it starts to chip in those two anchor texts.

Where I am faltering?

Is this any conflict of CSS or certain gap in my understanding?