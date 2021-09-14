Margin auto doesn't align in horizontal center

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi, This is the live link.

.prevnext {
  border: 2px solid navy;
  /*margin: auto;*/
  display: flex;
  justify-content: space-between;
}
.prevnext a {
  display: block;
  color: #E22658;
  text-transform: uppercase;
  text-align: center;
  font-size: 1rem;
  font-weight: bold;
  border: 2px solid #E22658;
  border-radius: 20px;
  max-width: 200px;
  padding: 10px 20px;
  text-decoration: none;
  border-bottom: 4px solid #E22658;
}

I fail to position this in horizontal center →

image
image1455×271 14.4 KB

When I activate margin: auto then it starts to chip in those two anchor texts.
Where I am faltering?

Is this any conflict of CSS or certain gap in my understanding?

#2

You need width:100% on the element prevnext.

.prevnext{width:100%;}

You already have a max-width so the margin:auto will center the element.

When you add margin :auto to the flex element it pushes its left edge away from whatever is at that side and vice-versa. auto margins on flex and flex-items are powerful tools.

1 Like
#4

Hi, there @PaulOB So this was not a nice approach or right way?

I didn’t get it? Do you have any codepen where you used or demonstrated this distinction?