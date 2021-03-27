Mapbox not showing up

Ok well your code is setup correctly, but configured wrong. Not unless you want to be super zoomed in on a sea just off of Antarctica.

So you have your code set at a zoom of 16. That is really zoomed in! Try backing it away. The example of 10.7 seems good and is what is in their examples.

Secondly, your coordinates are probably off. For some reason the longitude is the first number and the latitude is the second number.

I live in Vancouver Canada which is 49.2827° N, 123.1207° W. But for the coordinates to mapbox, this is represented as [-123.1207, 49.2827].

Now for an example try plugging these value into your code…

mapboxgl.accessToken = 'pk.eyJ1IjoiY29yb2JvcmkiLCJhIjoiY2s3Y3FyaWx0MDIwbTNpbnc4emxkdndrbiJ9.9KeSiPVeMK0rWvJmTE0lVA'; var map = new mapboxgl.Map({ container: 'map', style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/satellite-v9', center: [-123.1207, 49.2827], zoom: 10.7 }); var marker = new mapboxgl.Marker().setLngLat([-123.1207, 49.2827]).addTo(map); </script>

You should see your zoom backed out a little and a satellite view just off the coast of Vancouver Canada. Yup, that is my home.