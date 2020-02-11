Hi,
I build a map on react-map-google in React.js.
I want to add a feature when I click on a marker I want to move to the center of the infobox. Now If I open the infobox it looks like this: https://prnt.sc/pvyi17. I want to achieve https://prnt.sc/pvyip7.
Do you have any idea how I can achieve this by clicking on the marker?
Thank you.
Map, Markers, Infobox
Hi,
Hello, I am sure there are better ways than this but have you tried playing with the CSS? There probably is a simple JS method that will do this haha
No, I haven’t tried JS. What do you suggest in JS or CSS?
