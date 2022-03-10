Many foreign keys

I have a table
CREATE TABLE ports (
port_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
type ENUM('1','2','3','4','5','6','7','8','9','10','11','12'),
material_type TINYINT UNSIGNED,
material_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,
created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',
created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES periphial_storages( periphial_storage_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES servers( server_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_panels( network_panel_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_modules( network_module_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_cards( network_card_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_standards( network_standard_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES monitors( monitor_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES kvms( kvm_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES blade_servers( blade_server_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES chassises( chassis_id ),
PRIMARY KEY ( port_id )
);
All seems good as PHPMyAdmin seems cool with it (no errors)
I get this though when I try and INSERT
Am I setting it up wrong,