Many foreign keys

#1

I have a table

CREATE TABLE ports (
   port_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
   type ENUM('1','2','3','4','5','6','7','8','9','10','11','12'),
   material_type TINYINT UNSIGNED,  
   material_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',
   created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
   updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
   updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
   operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES periphial_storages( periphial_storage_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES servers( server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_panels( network_panel_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_modules( network_module_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_cards( network_card_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_standards( network_standard_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES monitors( monitor_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES kvms( kvm_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES blade_servers( blade_server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES chassises( chassis_id ),
   PRIMARY KEY ( port_id )
);

All seems good as PHPMyAdmin seems cool with it (no errors)
I get this though when I try and INSERT

Am I setting it up wrong,

#2

i used

CREATE TABLE ports (
   port_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
   type ENUM('1','2','3','4','5','6','7','8','9','10','11','12'),
   periphial_storage_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   server_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_panel_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_module_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_card_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_standard_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   monitor_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   kvm_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   blade_server_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   chassis_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',
   created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
   updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
   updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
   operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
   FOREIGN KEY ( periphial_storage_id ) REFERENCES periphial_storages( periphial_storage_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( server_id ) REFERENCES servers( server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_panel_id ) REFERENCES network_panels( network_panel_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_module_id ) REFERENCES network_modules( network_module_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_card_id ) REFERENCES network_cards( network_card_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_standard_id ) REFERENCES network_standards( network_standard_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( monitor_id ) REFERENCES monitors( monitor_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( kvm_id ) REFERENCES kvms( kvm_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( blade_server_id ) REFERENCES blade_servers( blade_server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( chassis_id ) REFERENCES chassises( chassis_id ),
   PRIMARY KEY ( port_id )
);

but

#3

do you understand what the error message is telling you?

please don’t just post an error message – ask a question

and make it a real question, not something vague like your earlier “Am I setting it up wrong” because you are going to get replies that say “yes, yes you are”

#4

Your DB design could use improvement. Learn about Database Normalization.

#5

can you point out where OP’s database design is not normalized?

because i think his tables are fine

#6

He is creating a separate table for every product item and a separate table for every products type. The amount of DB tables will grow to infinity as he keeps adding products. It is not scalable at all. The tables double every time he adds a product. A thousand products and he will have two thousand tables. He has also quadrupled the tables for servers.

#7

what products? i don’t see any products

#8

C’mon, you know what I am talking about. Blade servers, monitors, kvms,network cards, racks…

Ok, hardware, is that better for you?