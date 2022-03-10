Many foreign keys

Databases
#1

I have a table

CREATE TABLE ports (
   port_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
   type ENUM('1','2','3','4','5','6','7','8','9','10','11','12'),
   material_type TINYINT UNSIGNED,  
   material_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',
   created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
   updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
   updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
   operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES periphial_storages( periphial_storage_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES servers( server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_panels( network_panel_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_modules( network_module_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_cards( network_card_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_standards( network_standard_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES monitors( monitor_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES kvms( kvm_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES blade_servers( blade_server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES chassises( chassis_id ),
   PRIMARY KEY ( port_id )
);

All seems good as PHPMyAdmin seems cool with it (no errors)
I get this though when I try and INSERT

Am I setting it up wrong,

#2

i used

CREATE TABLE ports (
   port_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
   type ENUM('1','2','3','4','5','6','7','8','9','10','11','12'),
   periphial_storage_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   server_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_panel_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_module_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_card_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_standard_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   monitor_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   kvm_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   blade_server_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   chassis_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',
   created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
   updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
   updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
   operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
   FOREIGN KEY ( periphial_storage_id ) REFERENCES periphial_storages( periphial_storage_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( server_id ) REFERENCES servers( server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_panel_id ) REFERENCES network_panels( network_panel_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_module_id ) REFERENCES network_modules( network_module_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_card_id ) REFERENCES network_cards( network_card_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_standard_id ) REFERENCES network_standards( network_standard_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( monitor_id ) REFERENCES monitors( monitor_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( kvm_id ) REFERENCES kvms( kvm_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( blade_server_id ) REFERENCES blade_servers( blade_server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( chassis_id ) REFERENCES chassises( chassis_id ),
   PRIMARY KEY ( port_id )
);

but

#3

do you understand what the error message is telling you?

please don’t just post an error message – ask a question

and make it a real question, not something vague like your earlier “Am I setting it up wrong” because you are going to get replies that say “yes, yes you are”

#4

Your DB design could use improvement. Learn about Database Normalization.