Many foreign keys

Your DB design could use improvement. Learn about Database Normalization.
can you point out where OP’s database design is not normalized?
because i think his tables are fine
He is creating a separate table for every product item and a separate table for every products type. The amount of DB tables will grow to infinity as he keeps adding products. It is not scalable at all. The tables double every time he adds a product. A thousand products and he will have two thousand tables. He has also quadrupled the tables for servers.
what products? i don’t see any products
C’mon, you know what I am talking about. Blade servers, monitors, kvms,network cards, racks…
Ok, hardware, is that better for you?
no, sorry, i do not
streets, cities, counties, provinces, countries – they’re all geographic units, you gonna try to normalize them too?
besides, normalization has very specific meaning with regard to the relationship between keys and attributes (you could look up the rules for 2nd normal form, for example, and be mildly surprised what it actually means)
so yeah, normalizattion… i do not think it means what you think it means
I didn’t say a single word about the “geographic units”. Seems you are just deflecting from the point I made. Are you saying a good DB schema should keep adding two tables every single time a new piece of hardware is added to the DB?
i didn’t say a single word about adding new pieces of hardware
seems you are just deflecting from the point I made about what normalization actually means
I did, and that’s the ENTIRE point of what I have been talking about which you refuse to address.
but my dear benanamen, i ~did~ address it
i told you that what you’re suggesting is ~not~ normalization
i think we’re done here
I agree with benanamen. The database architecture does not lend itself to scaling the business as it relates to adding new hardware products. It might seem fine for a small amount of products but that will slowly degrade as more and more products are added. The database is one of the most difficult and risk involved things to change once deployed. Therefore, it is critical to think about how the model will scale as the business does. It kind of seems it’s to late here for this poor soul but maybe others can learn from these mistakes. There are reasons why commerce platforms don’t use this model.
All of these have different properties and different requirements. For example, you can connect a kvm to a server, but you can’t connect it to a rack.
So I do see the point of putting those in different tables.
Regardless of the “discussion” of database normalization, the fundamental problem that @lurtnowski is having is an issue with understanding how foreign keys work, at least in this context.
Foreign keys reference the primary key on another table. There are two ways that foreign keys can be defined - optional or required.
In your table structure, your FKs are required. This means you MUST enter a valid value in the column or the table insert will fail. To get around that you need to make the FK fields nullable (add the NULL keyword to each field in the table definition.
CREATE TABLE ports (
port_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
type ENUM('1','2','3','4','5','6','7','8','9','10','11','12'),
periphial_storage_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NULL,
server_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NULL,
network_panel_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NULL,
network_module_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NULL,
network_card_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NULL,
network_standard_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NULL,
monitor_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NULL,
kvm_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NULL,
blade_server_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NULL,
chassis_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NULL,
created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',
created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
FOREIGN KEY ( periphial_storage_id ) REFERENCES periphial_storages( periphial_storage_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( server_id ) REFERENCES servers( server_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( network_panel_id ) REFERENCES network_panels( network_panel_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( network_module_id ) REFERENCES network_modules( network_module_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( network_card_id ) REFERENCES network_cards( network_card_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( network_standard_id ) REFERENCES network_standards( network_standard_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( monitor_id ) REFERENCES monitors( monitor_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( kvm_id ) REFERENCES kvms( kvm_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( blade_server_id ) REFERENCES blade_servers( blade_server_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( chassis_id ) REFERENCES chassises( chassis_id ),
PRIMARY KEY ( port_id )
);
I added the NULL keyword an am still getting the error at the network_modules with a constraint fail.
When I look at the ports table I notice the NULL thing is working, but it stops after 6
Does the net_module table have a record with a PK of 1 in it?
I have reviewed the OP’s DB schema. Aside from the now verified normalization issues, the specific problem in the OP appears to be the Foreign Key is in the Parent table instead of the Child table. Waiting on test data from OP to confirm. Same problem will likely manifest in several other places.
heres the table
CREATE TABLE network_modules (
network_module_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
network_module_type_id INT UNSIGNED,
asset_type TINYINT DEFAULT 7,
chassis_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,
chassis_row TINYINT UNSIGNED,
chassis_col TINYINT UNSIGNED,
chassis_mounting_direction ENUM('Front','Back'),
name VARCHAR(100) DEFAULT 'Unknown',
notes TEXT,
created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'test@industechnology.com',
updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
updated_by VARCHAR(50),
operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
FOREIGN KEY ( network_module_type_id ) REFERENCES network_module_types ( network_module_type_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( chassis_id ) REFERENCES chassises ( chassis_id ),
PRIMARY KEY ( network_module_id )
);
That doesn’t answer Dave’s question at all.
The question is not what the table looks like, but whether there is a row in there where the primary key has value 1.
In other words, is there a row where
network_module_id=1?