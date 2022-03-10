Many foreign keys

Databases
#1

I have a table

CREATE TABLE ports (
   port_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
   type ENUM('1','2','3','4','5','6','7','8','9','10','11','12'),
   material_type TINYINT UNSIGNED,  
   material_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',
   created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
   updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
   updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
   operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES periphial_storages( periphial_storage_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES servers( server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_panels( network_panel_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_modules( network_module_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_cards( network_card_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES network_standards( network_standard_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES monitors( monitor_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES kvms( kvm_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES blade_servers( blade_server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( material_id ) REFERENCES chassises( chassis_id ),
   PRIMARY KEY ( port_id )
);

All seems good as PHPMyAdmin seems cool with it (no errors)
I get this though when I try and INSERT

image
image1920×1080 250 KB

Am I setting it up wrong,

#2

i used

CREATE TABLE ports (
   port_id TINYINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
   type ENUM('1','2','3','4','5','6','7','8','9','10','11','12'),
   periphial_storage_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   server_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_panel_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_module_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_card_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   network_standard_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   monitor_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   kvm_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   blade_server_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   chassis_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED,  
   created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com',
   created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
   updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL,
   updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL,
   operational_status BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1,
   FOREIGN KEY ( periphial_storage_id ) REFERENCES periphial_storages( periphial_storage_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( server_id ) REFERENCES servers( server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_panel_id ) REFERENCES network_panels( network_panel_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_module_id ) REFERENCES network_modules( network_module_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_card_id ) REFERENCES network_cards( network_card_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( network_standard_id ) REFERENCES network_standards( network_standard_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( monitor_id ) REFERENCES monitors( monitor_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( kvm_id ) REFERENCES kvms( kvm_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( blade_server_id ) REFERENCES blade_servers( blade_server_id ),
   FOREIGN KEY ( chassis_id ) REFERENCES chassises( chassis_id ),
   PRIMARY KEY ( port_id )
);

but

image
image1920×1080 229 KB

#3

do you understand what the error message is telling you?

please don’t just post an error message – ask a question

and make it a real question, not something vague like your earlier “Am I setting it up wrong” because you are going to get replies that say “yes, yes you are”

#4

Your DB design could use improvement. Learn about Database Normalization.

#5

can you point out where OP’s database design is not normalized?

because i think his tables are fine

1 Like
#6

He is creating a separate table for every product item and a separate table for every products type. The amount of DB tables will grow to infinity as he keeps adding products. It is not scalable at all. The tables double every time he adds a product. A thousand products and he will have two thousand tables. He has also quadrupled the tables for servers.

#7

what products? i don’t see any products

#8

C’mon, you know what I am talking about. Blade servers, monitors, kvms,network cards, racks…

Ok, hardware, is that better for you?

#9

no, sorry, i do not

streets, cities, counties, provinces, countries – they’re all geographic units, you gonna try to normalize them too?

besides, normalization has very specific meaning with regard to the relationship between keys and attributes (you could look up the rules for 2nd normal form, for example, and be mildly surprised what it actually means)

so yeah, normalizattion… i do not think it means what you think it means

#10

I didn’t say a single word about the “geographic units”. Seems you are just deflecting from the point I made. Are you saying a good DB schema should keep adding two tables every single time a new piece of hardware is added to the DB?

#11

i didn’t say a single word about adding new pieces of hardware

seems you are just deflecting from the point I made about what normalization actually means

#12

I did, and that’s the ENTIRE point of what I have been talking about which you refuse to address.

merry

#13

@r937 and @benanamen your “discussion” becoming off-topic. If you want to continue this line of argument, please do so elsewhere and remember the OP’s original query.

#14

but my dear benanamen, i ~did~ address it

i told you that what you’re suggesting is ~not~ normalization

i think we’re done here