I just wanted to ask what managed DNS providers are you using and what is your experience with them? We are currently looking at a couple of providers and I think constellix our manager’s favorite so far, of course, we are still researching other providers like ns1 and azure. Since there have been a decent amount of outages in the last couple of weeks I really want to know “who I’m getting in bed with”. So any feedback would be helpful! And for those of you who are not familiar with DNS I would definitely read about it .