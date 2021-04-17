Managed DNS Providers

Server Config
#1

Hey guys,
Hey guys,

I just wanted to ask what managed DNS providers are you using and what is your experience with them? We are currently looking at a couple of providers and I think constellix our manager’s favorite so far, of course, we are still researching other providers like ns1 and azure. Since there have been a decent amount of outages in the last couple of weeks I really want to know “who I’m getting in bed with”. So any feedback would be helpful! And for those of you who are not familiar with DNS I would definitely read about it .

#4

Other big players are Amazon Route53 and Google Cloud DNS.

I’ve used both and they both work really fine, although the UI for Route 53 sucks (as does most of the AWS UI for that matter …)