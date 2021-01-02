Making vertical scroll bar for top layer

if you click menu2 at http://form.kr/q/swap/154/, menu2 element will be shown.

Since the menu2 element is very long, the vertical scroll bar helps for reading the end of the menu2 element.

However at http://form.kr/q/swap/153/, users cannot read the end of the menu2 element because center block “buttonWrap” is fixed.

Can I make the end of the menu2 element at http://form.kr/q/swap/153/ to be shown with your help although menu2 element is vertically more longer than main contents?

Because the buttonWrap is fixed, making the vertical scroll bar for menu2 element seems illogical.

Making a vertical scroll bar inside the menu2 element is, I think, the only way for reading the end of the menu2 element.