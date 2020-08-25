Making ul & li text responsive on all devices

I have a ul that has 4 columns that I need help with making responsive so on smaller devices, the text does not bunch up over each other. It looks good up until the smaller devices 400px and under and then the text overlaps each other. I don’t really want to make the font-size smaller because then it gets harder to read so I am hoping there is something else I could possibly do that is a better practice.

Here it the code that I have:

HTML:

What’s it like working with me? Discover List item one

List item two

List item three

List item four Design List item one

List item two

List item three

List item four Develop List item one

List item two

List item three

List item four Deploy List item one

List item two

List item three

List item four

CSS:

.working-with-me {

width: 70%;

margin: auto;

color: #232C33;

}

#working-define, #working-design, #working-develop, #working-deploy {

width: 25%;

float: left;

text-align: center;

margin-bottom: 70px;

}

.working-with-me h3 {

font-size: 36px;

margin-top: 10px;

width: 50%;

margin: auto;

border-bottom: 2px solid #232C33;

}

.working-with-me ul {

text-align: left;

margin-left: 5px;

width: 95%;

margin: auto;

list-style-type: circle;

padding-left: 30px;

}

@media (max-width: 900px) {

.working-with-me h3 {

font-size: 26px;

}

.working-with-me ul {

font-size: 12px;

}

}

@media (max-width: 768px) {

.working-with-me h3 {

font-size: 20px !important;

}

.working-with-me ul {

font-size: 10px !important;

}

@media (max-width: 600px) {

.working-with-me h3 {

font-size: 16px !important;

}

@media (max-width: 400px) {

#services-content-working h1 {

font-size: 20px;

}

.working-with-me {

width: 90%;

}

.working-with-me h3 {

font-size: 10px !important;

}