Making things disappear. With complications

So I’m trying to solve the old CSS problem of not being able to go upward.

I have an array of objects, not controlled by me, that are generated from a list. They take the general form:

<div class="holder"> <div class="itemrecord"> (My ability to write my own code starts here.) <input type="hidden" name="showrecord" value="0"> <input type="text" name="recordname" value="recordvalue"> (etc etc) (My ability to write my own code ends here.) </div> (repeat "itemrecord" divs for each record.) </div>

The idea is that if ‘showrecord’ has a value of 0, the item should be visible, if not, it shouldnt. Simple enough. However. These records are designed to be displayed in two columns; IE each shown record should be 50% (or to be precise, calc(50% - 10px) ) of the holder (The holder’s width is dynamic). This proves to be a problem when trying to hide elements, because the width insofar as i can tell has to be specified on the itemrecord element; and CSS (until CSS4 anyway) can’t read downwards to see the value of the hidden input.

The itemrecord element is generated outside of my control, and I cannot modify that element’s HTML.

Is there a decent solution i’m missing here?