<?php 1111

I have a page which has the code above in my old server (PHP5, Window).

and

I have a page which has the code above in my new server (PHP7, Xubuntu).

In the old server, it says " Parse error : syntax error, unexpected $end".

In the new server, it says “nothing”.

How can I make my new server say something about the error when the code has some problems?