Making Next button go to top of page

I’m using this page to create a slideshow of text and images, all on one page: https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_js_slideshow.asp

It works perfectly. When you see the slide, read the text, and scroll down to click on the Next button, the next page opens. Unfortunately, it opens at the bottom of the page and the user needs to scroll up to start from the top.

I want to modify the code so the Next page starts from the top of the screen.

This is the part to change, but I don’t know how to get the id=“top0”…id=“top9” into the script. (There are 10 slides.)

<script> var slideIndex = 1; showSlides(slideIndex); // Next/previous controls function plusSlides(n) { showSlides(slideIndex += n); } // Thumbnail image controls function currentSlide(n) { showSlides(slideIndex = n); } function showSlides(n) { var i; var slides = document.getElementsByClassName("mySlides"); var dots = document.getElementsByClassName("dot"); if (n > slides.length) {slideIndex = 1} if (n < 1) {slideIndex = slides.length} for (i = 0; i < slides.length; i++) { slides[i].style.display = "none"; } for (i = 0; i < dots.length; i++) { dots[i].className = dots[i].className.replace(" active", ""); } slides[slideIndex-1].style.display = "block"; dots[slideIndex-1].className += " active"; } </script>

I thought of using a switch() statement at the end so, for example, when mySlides is at 0, it would switch to the id of #top1. But I had no idea what to put in switch(HERE) and how to tie it into mySlides[i].

var top; switch(mySlides[i]) { case 0: top="mySlides#top0"; break; ... goToTop; } function goToTop() { ... }

Any help would be appreciated.