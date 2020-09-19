Making images the same size

On my site I am programming I am trying to get the images to be the same height. You can see the a screenshot :
I would like the images to align the same height no matter the actual image size. my html for the the objects is as follows :
<div class="articles">
<div class="featured-articles">
<img src="images/AI-circuit-board-tech-16.9.jpg" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images">
<h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="kingsley.html">Do people Benifit from Technology</a></h2>
<h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">Kingsley Lao</a></h3>
</div>
<div class="featured-articles">
<img src="images/CPU.jpg" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images">
<h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="James-advice.html">PC Building Tips</a></h2>
<h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">James Brown</a></h3>
</div>
<div class="featured-articles">
<img src="images/zoom.png" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images">
<h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="James-advice.html">What's happening with tech?</a></h2>
<h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">Kingsley Lao</a></h3>
</div>
<div class="featured-articles">
<img src="images/history.jpg" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images">
<h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="article-quiz-james.html">History of Tech Quiz</a></h2>
<h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">James Brown</a></h3>
</div>
My css is as follows :
.articles {
text-align: center;
padding: 10px 20px;
}
.featured-articles {
/*background-color: white;
position: center;
box-sizing: border-box;
float: left;
width: 33.33%;
padding: 5px;
font-family: Balsamiq Sans;
position: relative;
text-align: center;
color: black;
text-align: left;
size: 40px;
margin-top: 20px;
margin-bottom: 50px;*/
width: 20%;
background-color: white;
box-shadow: 0 4px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 6px 20px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.19);
display:inline-block;
}
Thanks for the help