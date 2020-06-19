Making images the same size

On my site I am programming I am trying to get the images to be the same height. You can see the a screenshot :

<div class="articles"> <div class="featured-articles"> <img src="images/AI-circuit-board-tech-16.9.jpg" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images"> <h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="kingsley.html">Do people Benifit from Technology</a></h2> <h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">Kingsley Lao</a></h3> </div> <div class="featured-articles"> <img src="images/CPU.jpg" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images"> <h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="James-advice.html">PC Building Tips</a></h2> <h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">James Brown</a></h3> </div> <div class="featured-articles"> <img src="images/zoom.png" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images"> <h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="James-advice.html">What's happening with tech?</a></h2> <h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">Kingsley Lao</a></h3> </div> <div class="featured-articles"> <img src="images/history.jpg" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images"> <h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="article-quiz-james.html">History of Tech Quiz</a></h2> <h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">James Brown</a></h3> </div>

I would like the images to align the same height no matter the actual image size. my html for the the objects is as follows :

My css is as follows :

.articles { text-align: center; padding: 10px 20px; } .featured-articles { /*background-color: white; position: center; box-sizing: border-box; float: left; width: 33.33%; padding: 5px; font-family: Balsamiq Sans; position: relative; text-align: center; color: black; text-align: left; size: 40px; margin-top: 20px; margin-bottom: 50px;*/ width: 20%; background-color: white; box-shadow: 0 4px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 6px 20px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.19); display:inline-block; }

Thanks for the help