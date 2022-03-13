Making an array from a string

PHP
#1

I have read the llink https://www.w3schools.com/php/php_arrays.asp several times.
I undertand it.
But applying it in my application. I face difficulty.
Okay, I l am telling what I want in the bellow.

I have a string like the below.

$myString  =  "Volvo BMW";

There is a space between “Volvo” and “BMW”.
I guess the space can be a delimiter.

I like to make an array named “$cars” with $myString above.

code

echo $cars[1] ;

when I do the code above, I like to get the result below.

result

How can I get the result “BMW” above with the code “echo” above by starting $myString “Volvo BMW” above?

#2

The actual syntax is x[ihavenoidewhatimdoing]