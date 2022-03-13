Making an array from a string

I have read the llink https://www.w3schools.com/php/php_arrays.asp several times.
I undertand it.
But applying it in my application. I face difficulty.
Okay, I l am telling what I want in the bellow.
I have a string like the below.
$myString = "Volvo BMW";
There is a space between “Volvo” and “BMW”.
I guess the space can be a delimiter.
I like to make an array named “$cars” with $myString above.
code
echo $cars[1] ;
when I do the code above, I like to get the result below.
result
How can I get the result “BMW” above with the code “echo” above by starting $myString “Volvo BMW” above?