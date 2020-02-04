Making a select option tag retrieve data from database and display data from another table

Hey I have a restaurant and a food table, food table(F_ID) has as a foreign key the restorant id (R_ID). I have used this code, the selected option tag is generated with the names of the restaurants but when I click on one restaurant I get this error: Notice : Undefined index: restorant in C:\xampp\htdocs\robinfood\filter.php on line 41
<?php
include "connection.php";
$conn = Connect();
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Kategorizimi</title>
</head>
<body>
<form method="post" action="filter.php">
<?php
$sql3 = "SELECT * FROM restaurants";
$result=mysqli_query($conn,$sql3) or die("nuk ka restorant");
$opt = "<select id='restorant' name='restorant'>";
while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)){
//$opt .= "<option value='$row[R_ID]'>$row[name]</option>";
$id=$row['R_ID'];
$name=$row['name'];
$opt .= '<option value="'.$id .'">' .$name . '</option>';
}
$opt .="</select>";
?>
<input type="submit" name="submit" value="Kliko"/>
</form>
<?php echo $opt; ?>
<?php
//grumbullimi i te dhenave
if(isset($_POST['submit'])){
$select_term = $_POST['restorant'];
echo $select_term;
$sql = "SELECT * FROM food WHERE F_ID = '$select_term'";
$result= mysqli_query($conn,$sql) or die ("nuk ka ushqim");
$count=mysqli_num_rows($result);
if($count==0){
$output = "There was no search resutlts!";
}else{
while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)){
$name = $row['name'];
$description=$row['description'];
$f_id = $row['F_ID'];
$output .= "<div> ".$name."</div>";
}
echo $output;
}
}
?>
</body>
</html>