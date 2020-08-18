Making a function that finds an id within a link

Hello everyone,
So I want to create a snippet that would be able to allow me to find an id within a url. So far I have created the following.
function myFunction() {
var str = "https://www.example.com/id/1238992/post";
var x = str.startsWith("1", 7);
console.log("x")
}
the id will always be found in between /id/ and /posts and will always start with 1 and have a length of 7. This is why I have the “startsWith” as 1, and 7 for the length. But unfortunately I have had not avail in getting this snippet to work . Would anyone have any ideas that could possibly make this work? Thanks!