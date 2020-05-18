Making a function that finds an id within a link

#1

Hello everyone,
So I want to create a snippet that would be able to allow me to find an id within a url. So far I have created the following.

function myFunction() {
  var str = "https://www.example.com/id/1238992/post";
  var x = str.startsWith("1", 7);
  console.log("x")
}

the id will always be found in between /id/ and /posts and will always start with 1 and have a length of 7. This is why I have the “startsWith” as 1, and 7 for the length. But unfortunately I have had not avail in getting this snippet to work :disappointed:. Would anyone have any ideas that could possibly make this work? Thanks!

#2

I would use the location API to obtain the path. Then we can use a regular expression to match against the first set of digits in the path.

var link = document.createElement("a");
link.href = "https://www.example.com/id/1238992/post";
var path = link.pathname;
var match = path.match(/(\d+)/);
var id = match[1];
console.log(id); // 1238992