Making a fixed layout responsive

Yep the 95% width is here
@media (min-width: 900px) {
.wrap {
width: 95%;
}
Yep the 95% width is here
@media (min-width: 900px) {
.wrap {
width: 95%;
}
I would try creating a new Tumblr account that just renders “Hello world”. Next step is to add an external style sheet and ensure the page is valid and responsive.
Subsequent steps are to copy and paste sections from the problematic page, validating before proceeding to the next section.
When all sections are copied and validated into the new account then all the valid sections and external CSS files can be copied to the problematic current web page.
This procedure should take less than an hour instead of the couple of days already spent trying to debug the current problematic web page.
Hi @John_Betong Thanks, but I already got started with Paul on this, so why start again? So far it seems to go well. I really don’t mind it taking days. I like working bit by bit to make sure things go as it should.
What happened to the html that you showed on post #68. You seem to have removed all the columns (sidebar1, sidebar2 and the middle section).
Your latest version now looks nothing like the code you posted which was on the right track apart from those stray elements at the top, It also looks like you have changed some other elements also because if i remove the wrapper styling the page should look as it did before but it looks nothing like it now.
The code I gave you would have made the layout look like the screenshot I posted as that was a live version of your page with my code injected. It would not have caused all elements to be misplaced as it would only have centred the page.
I have no idea where to start now
I can’t really help unless you put it back as it was or at least add the structure that I have described many times now.
John has a point and you may be better off creating a new site from scratch where you can build one
element at a time properly using the correct html and css.
As an analogy if you imagine a page of text and every letter in that page has been absolutely positioned next to each other. That means the page cannot wrap or stretch on smaller or larger screens and you can’t change a word or add a new paragraph without changing the position of every single letter on that page. This is effectively what you have built
I only changed the .page-wrap to .page-wrapper. That’s what seems to have made things different for you, as I see it different too. I can change it back?
Also I haven’t put in the code yet. Wanted to see if it was correct before I did.
And I need to know what to remove before putting the new codes.
@PaulOB also, you said to change either .page-wrapper to look the same as its tag, or vice versa
Now that you’ve added the page-wrapper html element change its class name to match the css (or vice versa). They got mismatched somewhere along the way. The css is .page-wrap but the html says class=“page-wrapper”. They should both be the same whatever you choose.
That’s all I changed, and that seemed to have messed things up.
Ok I just changed it back to
<div class="page-wrapper">
And…
.page-wrap{
max-width:1460px;
margin:auto;
position:relative;
}
That won’t do anything, as @PaulOB has already explained.
.page-wrap will apply styles to an element with
class="page-wrap". If the HTML class name doesn’t match exactly, the styles will not be applied.
When you say you are making these changes, do you mean you are making them on the live page, where we can see what is happening?
@TechnoBear yes on the live page. All I need to know is what to remove in order to put the code Paul and I have started yesterday, for the three column. I have it ready.
I’m just heading out, so I suggest you re-read Paul’s instructions and follow them to the letter. He’s always very clear and very thorough.
@TechnoBear ok take care . I agree with that, he is pretty clear. I’ve been trying so far, and it has been good until I did that change with the class name that threw off everything. It’s good now since I put it back to what it was before.
@PaulOB here’s post #68
And I have that all fixed up and ready now. I’m waiting for you to tell me what to do next. Should I remove the current HTML and put the newly finished HTML in place of it? Or what else?
I just want to make sure everyone understands that I don’t have any problem following Paul’s instructions, as I had been so far. It’s where I made the class names the same that caused trouble. If we can work this out, then all will be fine.
I think the best thing for now is if we set this page to a fixed width and centre it. That can be done by adding the following css only.
body,
body.background-cover{
width:1460px;
margin:auto;
position:relative;
overflow-x:auto;
}
.followlist{width:auto;}
That will fix the page width so that the elements remains in place (but will centre in larger viewports). However it will not help with responsiveness and people will just have to scroll sideways on smaller screens.
I can’t see an easy way of helping as the changes needed are too complex and involved for me to walk you through and as you can see we are up to post #93 on what should have been a couple of easy changes. I realise that some of this is due to the restrictions based on you by tumblr but the crux of the issue is that you took a one column template and then absolutely placed lots of stuff either side of the main column rather than creating 3 columns to start with.
Let’s take a breather for a day or so and then come back to this afresh and then decide whether its worth the effort to backwards re-engineer the code into a usable format. Hope that makes sense
However it will not help with responsiveness and people will just have to scroll sideways on smaller screens.
Lol I don’t like the sound of that. I want to fix this.
Let’s take a breather for a day or so and then come back to this afresh and then decide whether its worth the effort to backwards re-engineer the code into a usable format. Hope that makes sense
Totally makes sense, but I can keep going. I’m ready for you to help. I’ve already done the main thing which was setting up the 3 column layout, as we were working on it yesterday. I want to do this
Ok. I made the changes you just suggested. I have scrollbars horizontally and vertically now. And my elements are off yet again…but that’s cause of the changes you said to do, so guess that’s the expected result after
Maybe you’re right. We should hit the pause button for now
@PaulOB I been looking into this yesterday
Looks like this is what we want.