Making a fixed layout responsive

I’m on a mobile at the moment so can’t check the code but if I remember correctly you had a 95% width on .wrap which will need to be removed. The max with on .wrap may need to be tweaked a bit to make it fit between the columns.
However that will all need to be changed anyway once we start setting the columns up properly using flex.
Hi @John_Betong Thanks, but I already got started with Paul on this, so why start again? So far it seems to go well. I really don’t mind it taking days. I like working bit by bit to make sure things go as it should.
What happened to the html that you showed on post #68. You seem to have removed all the columns (sidebar1, sidebar2 and the middle section).
Your latest version now looks nothing like the code you posted which was on the right track apart from those stray elements at the top, It also looks like you have changed some other elements also because if i remove the wrapper styling the page should look as it did before but it looks nothing like it now.
The code I gave you would have made the layout look like the screenshot I posted as that was a live version of your page with my code injected. It would not have caused all elements to be misplaced as it would only have centred the page.
I have no idea where to start now
I can’t really help unless you put it back as it was or at least add the structure that I have described many times now.
John has a point and you may be better off creating a new site from scratch where you can build one
element at a time properly using the correct html and css.
As an analogy if you imagine a page of text and every letter in that page has been absolutely positioned next to each other. That means the page cannot wrap or stretch on smaller or larger screens and you can’t change a word or add a new paragraph without changing the position of every single letter on that page. This is effectively what you have built
@PaulOB also, you said to change either .page-wrapper to look the same as its tag, or vice versa
Now that you’ve added the page-wrapper html element change its class name to match the css (or vice versa). They got mismatched somewhere along the way. The css is .page-wrap but the html says class=“page-wrapper”. They should both be the same whatever you choose.
That’s all I changed, and that seemed to have messed things up.
@TechnoBear ok take care . I agree with that, he is pretty clear. I’ve been trying so far, and it has been good until I did that change with the class name that threw off everything. It’s good now since I put it back to what it was before.
I just want to make sure everyone understands that I don’t have any problem following Paul’s instructions, as I had been so far. It’s where I made the class names the same that caused trouble. If we can work this out, then all will be fine.
That will fix the page width so that the elements remains in place (but will centre in larger viewports). However it will not help with responsiveness and people will just have to scroll sideways on smaller screens.
I can’t see an easy way of helping as the changes needed are too complex and involved for me to walk you through and as you can see we are up to post #93 on what should have been a couple of easy changes. I realise that some of this is due to the restrictions based on you by tumblr but the crux of the issue is that you took a one column template and then absolutely placed lots of stuff either side of the main column rather than creating 3 columns to start with.
Let’s take a breather for a day or so and then come back to this afresh and then decide whether its worth the effort to backwards re-engineer the code into a usable format. Hope that makes sense
Ok. I made the changes you just suggested. I have scrollbars horizontally and vertically now. And my elements are off yet again…but that’s cause of the changes you said to do, so guess that’s the expected result after