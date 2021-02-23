Making a fixed layout responsive

What happened to the html that you showed on post #68. You seem to have removed all the columns (sidebar1, sidebar2 and the middle section).

Your latest version now looks nothing like the code you posted which was on the right track apart from those stray elements at the top, It also looks like you have changed some other elements also because if i remove the wrapper styling the page should look as it did before but it looks nothing like it now.

The code I gave you would have made the layout look like the screenshot I posted as that was a live version of your page with my code injected. It would not have caused all elements to be misplaced as it would only have centred the page.

I have no idea where to start now

I can’t really help unless you put it back as it was or at least add the structure that I have described many times now.

John_Betong: John_Betong: I would try creating a new Tumblr account that just renders “Hello world”. Next step is to add an external style sheet and ensure the page is valid and responsive. Subsequent steps are to copy and paste sections from the problematic page, validating before proceeding to the next section.

John has a point and you may be better off creating a new site from scratch where you can build one

element at a time properly using the correct html and css.

As an analogy if you imagine a page of text and every letter in that page has been absolutely positioned next to each other. That means the page cannot wrap or stretch on smaller or larger screens and you can’t change a word or add a new paragraph without changing the position of every single letter on that page. This is effectively what you have built